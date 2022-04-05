WATERVILLE — The Humane Society Waterville Area is hosting its first Eggs-Stravganza fundraiser on April 9 with a rain date of April 10. Join HSWA between 12 and 4 p.m. for fun-filled activities and yummy food. Have you seen a bunny fly? Well you will at this event! At 12 p.m. sharp, the Easter Bunny will skydive onto HSWA’s property to hand out candy-filled eggs and get pictures with your family. Make sure to wear your Easter best! Make sure you get there to see this high-flying event!

This is an admission free event, but we would love any donations you would like to bring. As a 501(c)3 non-profit, we do not receive any federal or state funding. Our shelter runs solely on generous giving from our community. We will have hotdogs, provided by Emery’s Meat and Produce, for sale. We have great raffle items as well. A child sized Vespa, two tickets to an Opera House show, and a ‘Build your own’ Mother’s Day basket with great items such as certificates to Apollo’s Salon and Day Spa, Holy Cannoli, The Robin’s Nest and more! Tickets will be available for purchase.

We have great activities for the little ones such as a chicks and bunnies petting zoo, a small egg-hunt in the community room, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and tours of the available animals at our shelter. You do not want to miss this high flying event!





Special thanks to the businesses that are helping us make this event possible: Emery’s Meat and Produce, Aubuchon Hardware, Holy Cannoli, Vactionland Skydiving, Apollo’s Salon and Day Spa and The Robin’s Nest.



Our mission is to shelter animals until they find permanent homes, to educate the community about responsible pet ownership, and to advocate for the humane treatment of all animals. To learn more or support the Humane Society Waterville Area, visit hswa.org.