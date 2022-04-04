This story will be updated.

BELFAST, Maine — The man who killed his sister and brother-in-law at their Waldo home in 2020 in what prosecutors have called an execution-style murder was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

Glenn Brown, 68, of Benton, pleaded no contest in March to the October 5, 2020 killings of Richard and Tina Bowden.

During the hours-long sentencing hearing at the Waldo Judicial Center, multiple family members said that the murders were the culmination of years of family strife and dysfunction.

“The trauma I have suffered from the result of my parents’ murders is difficult beyond worlds,” Diahanne Morse, the Bowden’s daughter, said. “Every day of my life since October 5, 2020, has been nothing short of traumatic… my parents deserve justice.”

Brown also alluded to the family dysfunction in his own brief remarks.

“I did not go to their home to cause them any harm. I went to reason with them,” he said. “I know you know all about the dysfunction. I can’t say that caused everything … I do want to express my deepest sorrow for my actions to all the families, including my own.”

His words capped an extraordinary hearing in a divided courtroom. On one side, Richard and Tina Bowden’s family members and friends spoke emotionally about the tremendous pain caused by the loss of the couple, who were both 64 when they died.

But from the other side of the courtroom, at least one family member aligned with Brown stood up to share the timeline of the family history that she believed had caused him to pull the trigger, twice.

“What happened in this family is like what happens in a pressure cooker,” Deborah Brown; the sister-in-law of both Glenn Brown and Tina Bowden said. “What happened on October 5 was the result of power, control, time and pressure. It didn’t occur in a vacuum.”