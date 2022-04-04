Crews from the Eastport Coast Guard station were able to rescue a person that had fallen out of a boat near St. Croix Island Saturday morning.

The station received a report from Washington County around 10 a.m. of a person who had fallen out of a boat with no life jacket.

Rescuers found the person severely hypothermic and holding onto the swamped paddle boat.

The crew recovered the individual and treated for hypothermia and shock while transporting the person to Robbinston.

The Coast Guard is reminding people to maintain and use approved life jackets and safety gear when going out on the water.