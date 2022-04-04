A Lewiston man accused of an armed robbery in Auburn was arrested Sunday after leading police on a high-speed chase on the Maine Turnpike into New Hampshire.

Ahmed Duale, 27, faces charges of eluding, aggravated driving to endanger, criminal speeding, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. He also faces charges in New Hampshire.

Duale reportedly made numerous calls to 911 while driving south on Interstate 95. Troopers later tracked him down in Scarborough where they were waiting for more police to arrive to safely stop Duale, Moss said Sunday night.





But Duale allegedly sped away at “reckless speeds,” and he refused to stop when troopers flashed their lights, according to Moss.

Weaving in and out of traffic, Duale evaded troopers and avoided numerous spike mats before the chase entered New Hampshire, where state police there joined Maine troopers in the pursuit.

Duale eventually hit a Maine State Police cruiser while attempting to use a crossover. A Maine trooper was then able to stop Duale, who was arrested without incident, Moss said.

Duale was being held at the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire.