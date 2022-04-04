The Maine Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Twin Bridge in Hampden due to an ongoing replacement project.

Carrying Route 69 over the West Branch of Souadabscook Stream, the 71-year-old structure will now be broken down by crews spanning at 25 feet, according to Paul Merrill, public information officer for the Maine DOT.

Drivers should expect to be diverted to a temporary bridge with alternating patterns of single-lane traffic, however oversized loads are not permitted on the temporary route, according to Merrill.





The new structure is expected to span more than 53 feet, providing more capacity for water flow and better habitat connectivity. Being the first of its kind, the replacement bridge will use composite tub girders in a “Double T” configuration.