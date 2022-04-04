Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to low 50s from north to south, with partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 212 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,202. Check out our tracker for more information.

Pre-test entry requirements will no longer be mandatory for fully vaccinated people traveling to Canada.





Maine has reached a pandemic milestone with more than 1 million Mainers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Although many Americans are having discussions about war with their children, Ukrainian parents have a unique perspective as they navigate a war zone.

Developers are so confident of the current strong real estate market that they are building homes before there is a buyer and speculating the home will sell.

You need not look farther than Belfast where officials hoped zoning changes in 2014 would lead to more affordable housing, but that’s not how it unfolded.

But it could take several years before those changes have an effect and meet the demand for new housing.

The shop includes eye-popping display like Frosty, a huge sculpture of a Yeti head that’s mounted on the wall, and a replica of the Minnesota Iceman.

While dairy and beef are vulnerable to “forever chemical” contamination, Maine potatoes are at a lower risk for a couple reasons.

This comes after a “do not eat” advisory was issued for deer meat harvested in the Fairfield region last fall due to PFAS contamination.

The Lost Kitchen is one of the nation’s most exclusive eateries. Now you need to donate to the PFAS Emergency Relief Fund to make a reservation.

The spread of deadly H5N1 in five Maine counties has been blamed on wild birds, primarily water fowl, carrying it between farms or homesteads.

“We’ve had a major breakthrough,” said Aleigh Suffern, a former sergeant who spoke up about sexual assault, “but there is a long road ahead.”

With 237 bills the Legislature has passed but not yet funded vying for a slice of revenue, the stage is set for high-stakes jockeying before the session ends on April 20.

The Farnsworth Art Museum is incorporating more work by women, Indigenous artists and artists of color, as well as more contemporary pieces and new mediums.

In other Maine news …

Car found hanging over Millinocket trash compactor with driver still inside

Minor earthquake hits Kennebec County town

Susan Collins has been tapped to lead negotiations on a bill to reduce insulin prices

Maine company WEX severs its ties to Moscow-based energy giant LukOil

6 Texans accused of torturing Maine woman they met online

Judge bars public access to documents on search of Eliot Cutler’s Portland home

Northern Maine Fair won’t have horse racing events this year

UMaine baseball scores 45 runs during 3-game sweep in Maryland

Ellsworth is following the lead of larger cities to bring foliage to public spaces