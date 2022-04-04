FRYEBURG — The Pace Galleries of Art presents the exhibition opening reception for Robert Jordan: Valley Landscapes in Light and Shadow on Saturday, April 9 from 2-5 p.m. at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided by the Fryeburg Kitchen and Marketplace restaurant. Admission is free.

A quiet but important voice in the tradition of American masters, Jordan brought his own interpretation of the American landscape to life through his celebrated paintings, drawings and prints. His love of New England, the White Mountains and the countryside surrounding his South Conway, New Hampshire home represent the majority of his work.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will be open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when Fryeburg Academy is in session. We welcome you at other times by appointment. Please email boxoffice@fryeburgacademy.org or call 207-544-9066 to schedule a visit at another time. The LHE/PAC is located on the campus of Fryeburg Academy at 18 Bradley Street.



