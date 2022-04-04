HARRINGTON — Joseph Ray-Smith of Milbridge, a senior at Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School, has been selected to receive the 2022 Principal’s Award, Principal MaryEllen Day announced. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Throughout his years at Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School, Joseph has distinguished himself in the classroom, on the golf course, and as a leader in the school and the community,” Day noted in making the award. “He very much deserves this recognition.”

Joseph, Day, and other award winners and their principals participated in a Live Virtual Scholarship Drawing Event on Friday, April 1. Ten $1,000 scholarships were drawn in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.







The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.