Murray Plumb & Murray is pleased to congratulate Stacey D. Neumann, Esq. on Senate Confirmation of her Gubernatorial nomination for appointment to the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices

The Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices is an independent state agency that administers Maine’s campaign finance laws, the Maine Clean Election Act, and the lobbyist disclosure law. It also issues advisory opinions and conducts investigations regarding legislative ethics.

The Commission consists of five members jointly appointed by the Governor and Legislative Leaders for three-year terms. The Commission is bipartisan, and no more than two members may be enrolled in the same political party.





“It’s an honor to be nominated and confirmed to this position, and I look forward to serving alongside the other Commission members to ensure our election laws are followed and our legislators continue to operate at the highest standards,” said Neumann. “I look forward to serving the people of Maine in this capacity.”

Neumann is a Partner at Murray Plumb & Murray and Chair of the firm’s Criminal/White Collar Defense and Employment Practice Groups. She focuses on white-collar and other criminal defense, employment law, civil rights, and the collegiate disciplinary process, including Title IX investigations. Neumann’s practice covers federal and state courts and her background brings the unique perspective of understanding the legal process from opposing sides.

Before joining Murray Plumb & Murray, Neumann served as a federal prosecutor in the District of Maine, and prior to that was a public defender in Vermont. She is also a member of the Criminal Justice Act Panel Committee for the District of Maine. Neumann serves on the Board of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Board of Governors of the Maine State Bar Association. She is a resident of Scarborough.



