SKOWHEGAN — WXNZ radio and the Friends of the Skowhegan Opera House host a music and poetry Extravaganza on Saturday, April 16 from 2–5 p.m. at the Opera House. Tickets are $20. The Extravaganza is also livestreamed on WXNZ and the Wesserunsett Arts Council’s Facebook page, recorded on Channel 11, Madison.

This joint fundraiser features local musicians, Maine Poet Laureates and guest appearances by many of HooSkow’s DJs and producers.

Local music is by Anni Clark, statewide singer/songwriter with her own blend of folk, pop, blues and Maine hue-mah. anniclark.com;Merry-Go-Roundup, a vintage western music band http://www.welcomeradio.com/merrygoroundup; Brian Richmond on sax and guitar with folk rock is on Spotify, iTunes, Youtube; and Clay Camero, WXNZ DJ and host of Inside Outlaw, playing folk rock on her guitar.





Poetry is by Julia Bouwsma, current Maine Poet Laureate and Kingfield Library Director, and author of two award-winning poetry collections. Her poems explore the history, heartache, and hope of Mainers. http://www.juliabouwsma.com. Wes McNair is a former Maine Poet Laureate and was recently named “one of America’s finest living artists.” He’s one of the great storytellers of contemporary poetry, moving us to laughter and tears with their sincerity. http://www.wesleymcnair.com. Kalyn Black is a local poet with performances on the Poet’s Poetry Pantry on WXNZ.

Tickets are sold at the Town Hall and the Sat. weekly Skowhegan Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Many thanks to our sponsors: Skowhegan Savings Bank; White’s Auto Body, Madison; Mountain Mama of Maine, Anson; CKG Creative, Caribou; Nuggie’s, Skowhegan; and many individuals. Please consider becoming a sponsor, too, from $50 to $1,500. It all helps to foster great art in our community. http://www.wesarts.org/donate/

HooSkow radio WXNZ 98. 1 FM is produced in four cells of the former Somerset County Jail (aka hoosgow) and broadcasts atop Bigelow Hill. It airs music, local events and discussions but needs equipment to produce in-studio recordings, remote broadcasts and pay musicians fairly through proper licensing of the music you love. Facebook WXNZ Radio.

Friends of the Skowhegan Opera House are determined to bring the Opera House back to its grandeur. Through your support and the Town’s, sponsors and grants, their mission is to perform necessary renovations, starting with the sound and lighting systems as well as the stage. Facebook.com/OperaHouseSkowheganMaine.

Both organizations are under the umbrella of the non-profit Wesserunsett Arts Council whose mission is to cultivate creativity, harness historic strength, and weave culture into our future within Somerset County. WesArts.org.



FMI call Tom Hamilton at 207-399-2325.