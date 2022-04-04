LEWISTON — Tenebrae services are scheduled for Holy Week at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough, the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham, St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway, and Holy Redeemer Church in Bar Harbor. All are welcome to attend any of the gatherings. Tenebrae (Latin word meaning “darkness”) is a service that grew out of a combination of night prayer and early morning prayer, with an additional focus on the commemoration of the Passion of our Lord. The service includes a series of Scripture readings commemorating Jesus’ final week, ending with his burial. At the conclusion of each reading, a candle is snuffed out, until the final candle, the Christ candle, is carried out, leaving the room in darkness and allowing for participants to reflect on the great emotional and physical pain that was very real for Jesus during his Passion. The experience helps set the mood for the approaching Sacred Triduum. Here is the schedule of Tenebrae services:

Scarborough

Monday, April 11, 7 p.m.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church

150 Black Point Road

Windham

Monday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

919 Roosevelt Trail





Norway

Monday, April 11, 8 p.m.

St. Catherine of Sienna Church

32 Paris Street

Lewiston

Wednesday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.

Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street

Livestream of service: www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME or www.princeofpeace.me

Bar Harbor

Thursday, April 14; Friday, April 15; Saturday, April 16

Holy Redeemer Church

56 Mount Desert Street

Holy Week, the most solemn week of the entire year, will begin with Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord and culminate with the Sacred Triduum, during which Catholics commemorate the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, the Passion and death of Christ on Good Friday, and the resurrection during the Easter Vigil and on Easter Sunday. A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources.

In addition, stories from many Masses and services, messages, and other resources throughout Holy Week will be posted on the diocesan website, the diocesan Facebook page, the diocesan Twitter page, the diocesan Instagram page, myParish App, and on Bishop Deeley’s personal social media pages on Twitter and Instagram.