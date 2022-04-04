Anniversary celebrations kick off this week

ELLSWORTH – After working for a large jewelry chain following college, Kimberly Colwell Snow returned to her hometown in 2012 and opened Ellsworth Jewelers. This week, Ellsworth Jewelers celebrates 10 successful years in business!

Kim’s vision was to create a store where the jewelry shopping experience would be relaxed and fun, where shoppers would always find exceptional quality and receive outstanding service, and where they would feel comfortable returning again and again for gifts to celebrate life’s most special moments.





Over the past ten years, Ellsworth Jewelers has grown to become the go-to jewelry store in downeast Maine. Kim has filled the store with an amazing selection of fine quality jewelry, along with a team of jewelry professionals who will help guide you through the process of selecting the perfect piece for any occasion. They offer custom design, engraving, and repair services all done in-house. Small town values and trust set Ellsworth Jewelers apart and customers have quickly become “friends.”

Ellsworth Jewelers has been recognized by the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce with both the New Business of the Year Award in 2016 and the Customer Service Award in 2020. They are honored to share happy times and special moments with their customers. They recognize the deeper meaning behind every piece of jewelry and appreciate the trust placed in them when customers select them as their jeweler

On Thursday, April 7, they will host a Business After Hours with members of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce from 5-7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the public is invited to drop by the store to join in the celebration! Industry guests will be on hand and exciting new collections will be on display. Customers will find special values throughout the store, along with their fantastic selection of diamond engagement rings, diamond jewelry, colored gemstones, timeless estate pieces, watches, the ever-popular Maine tourmaline, and downeast Maine’s largest collection of nautical jewelry. You can snap a picture in the Magic Mirror Booth and sign-up for prizes, while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

Also on display will be entries for the Celebrate Mom Pendant Design Contest, created by kids in grades K-12 from Hancock and Washington counties. New to the contest this year, customers may vote on the “People’s Choice Award.” Saturday is the final day for entries to be submitted for this Mother’s Day Contest. Entry forms may be downloaded at www.ellsworthjewelers.com. The winner will receive a custom-designed pendant for their mother for Mother’s Day.

As Kim often says, “Everyday is a celebration at Ellsworth Jewelers!” This week, that celebration is even more special and it’s a chance for them to show their gratitude to everyone who has made this 10-year journey a success!