Ben Randall of Sabattus made it two consecutive paddling victories on Saturday, speeding his way to a first-place finish in the 47th annual Passagassawaukeag River Race in Belfast.

Randall, who on March 26 successfully defended his title in the 41st St. George River Race in Searsmont, again set the pace in the Passy.

Randall covered the surging, seven-mile course in 43 minutes, 56 seconds, giving him a cushion of nearly 4 1/2 minutes over Hank Thorburn of Harpswell (48:20).

It was the third consecutive victory for Randall in the Passy, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. He also is the defending champion in the upcoming Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, which is scheduled for April 16.

The Passy race, which is sponsored by and benefits Maine Project Game Thief, featured 140 paddlers.



Justin Varney of Northport claimed third place in 48:50, while Mark Ranco of Bangor and Chris Francis of Bangor teamed up to claim fourth (50:23). Rick Gause of North Yarmouth rounded out the top five overall with a time of 50:55.

At Belfast, Saturday

Overall winner: Ben Randall, Sabattus 43 minutes 56 secondsAnything Goes: 1 Bourdin, Guillaume, Old Town; Domenech, Laura, Old Town 1:22:26; 2 Haentjens, Nils, Orono; Helwig, Shelby; Orono 1:22:50; Century: 1 Loring, Chip, Old Town; Ander Thebaud, Hancock 52:35; 2 Martin, Bob, Holden; Wescott, Terry, Thorndike 53:39; 3 Sussman, Michael, Bath; Ted Sussman; Houlton 1:01:06; Rubn, Jonathan, Bangor; McKee, Peggy, Bangor 1:05:19

Clydesdale: 1 Rahill, Brian, Orono; Bellner, Jason, Canaan 59:01

High School: 1 Jenkins, Sam, Kenduskeag; Drinkert, Ryder, Orono 55:54; 2 Smith, Evan, Orono; Burke, Jack, Hermon 57:18; 3 Littefield, Thomas, Morrill; Carson, Tanner, Belfast 1:03:59; 4 Deschamps, Ronan, Belfast; Cannon, Miles, Belfast 1:10:07; 5 McDonald, Charlotte, Portland; McDonald, Sophie, Portland 1:13:47; 6 Brackett, Tim, Portland; Brown, Deluca, Portland 1:15:29; 7 Price, Alex, Portland; Birmingham, Jack, Portland 1:24:46; 8 Ellis, Charlie, Portland; King, Amber, Portland 1:50:33

Junior/Senior 12: 1 Stoll, Josh; Stoll, Dylan 1:04:43; 2 McDonald, Kelly, Portland; Nguema, Moriya, Portland 1:09:09; 3 Chase, Jeff, Bowdoin; Chase, Eva, Bowdoin 1:13:29; 4 Walls, Brian, Bar Harbor; Walls, Weston, Bar Harbor 1:14:46

Junior/Senior 13: 1 Lang, Aaron, Orono; Owen, Jeff, Orono 54:27; 2 McIntosh, Gabriel, Orono; Robertson, River 55:33; 3 Mabee, James, Bangor; Mabee, Rheannon, Bangor 55:53; 4 Hartery, Mason, Glenburn; Galipeau, Damon, Glenburn 57:47; 5 LaBree, Camden, Glenburn; Galipeau, Bem, Glenburn 58:47; 6 Drinkert, Daisy, Orono; Lancaster, Hayden, Greenbush 1:06:01; 7 Price, Andy, Portland; Walsh, Kana, Portland 1:07:18 53 12X Jr/Sr 13 8 Maziarz, Lynn Portland Gates, Morgan Portland 1:17:05; 9 Stilkey, Tom, Portland; Stilkey, Clara, Portland 1:46:14; 10 Birmingham, Michael, Portland; Gates, Savannah, Portland 1:46:23; 11 Taylor, Eric, Bangor; Taylor, Gilman, Bangor 56:59; 12 Brackett, David, Portland; Walsh, Ari, Portland 1:13:57

K1: Randall, Ben, Sabattus 43:56; 2 Varney, Justin, Northport 48:50; 3 Lightner, John, Belfast 57:44

KS 1: Thorburn, Hank, Harpswell 48:20; 2 Foley, Brian, Orono 52:45; 3 Baumert, Dan, Levant 54:33; 4 Montgomery, Glenn, Belfast 59:24; 5 Merrill, Larry, Orrington 1:01:10; 6 Irving, Nick, Waterville 1:30:38; 7 Brunelle, Aaron, Winslow 1:30:44

K1 Women: 1 Gregory, Leslie, Monroe 57:22; 2 Begouen Demeaux, Charlotte, Old Town 1:25:43

K1 WW: 1 Francoeur, Karen, Orono 1:19:47; 2 Clark Tate, Lindsey, Castine 1:19:59

OC1: 1 Gause, Rick, North Yarmouth 50:55; 2 Paradise, Al, New Hampshire 54:33

OC1 Rec: 1 Dalton, Chris, Bangor 54:54; 2 Feener, Jake, Allagash 55:14; 3 Baxter, Morgan, Gorham 56:21; 4 Lamb, Ethan, Long Pond Twp 1:03:23; 5 Winslow, Robert, Belfast 1:08:16; 6 Timberlake, Mike, Topsham 1:19:43; 7 Taylor, Chris Belfast 1:24:13

OC1 Women: 1 Adams, Jen, Westport Island 1:07:28

OC2 Men: 1 Ranco, Mark, Bangor; Francis, Chris, Bangor 50:23

OC2 Mixed: 1 Cole, Clayton, Corinth; Basilicato, Linda, Corinth 53:40

OC2 Mixed Rec: 1 Cross, Aaron, Morrill; May, Caitlin, Belfast 53:01; 2 Hayward, Carly, Bangor; Mabee, Ashton, Bangor 53:14; 3 Grohoski, Nicole, Ellsworth; Meader, Ben, South Bristol 54:42; 4 Abuzo, Becca, Wiscasset; Bolduc, Seth, Whitefield 59:14; 5 Solis, Jessa, Portland; Blunt, Andrew, Portland 1:08:03; 6 Zydlewski, Joseph, Hampden; Zydlewski, Gayle, Hampden 1:09:45; Dana, Eve, Old Town; Deighan, Bill, Newburgh 1:16:04; 7 Johnston, Robert Vassalboro; Johnston, Gayle, Vassalboro 1:22:17

OC2 RM: 1 Risinger, Mark, Saco; Redding, Dean 51:43, 2 Burke, JD, Newburgh; Burke, Brady, Hampden 55:32; 3 Coombs, Kevin, Belfast; Wagner, Brian, Lisbon 56:23; 4 Megquier, Aaron, Belmont; Powers, Matt, Orono 56:25; 5 May, Richard, Belfast; May, Rob, Scarborough 59:46; 6 Woodcock, Patrick, Portland; Woodcock, Jack, Cumberland Foreside 1:01:07; 7 Stratton, Sam, Bangor; Veilleux, Marc, Orono 1:02:59; 8 Sawyer, Adam, Trenton; Hanscome, Robert 1:06:42

OC2 RS: 1 Shute, Greg, Alna; Linehan, Ryan, Westport Island 52:52; 2 Winslow, Jackson, Belmont; Winslow, Aaron, Belmont 54:32; 3 Widmer, Glen, Montville; Widmer, Isaac, Montville 56:56; 4 Albee, Bryan, Machiasport; Lawson, Justin Marshfield 1:04:16 47

OC2 W: 1 Eckert, Emma, Orono; Allan-Rahill, Ella, Orono 1:06:12

OC2 WW: 1 Povec, Josh, Belfast; Kaczor, Rob 58:48; 2 Simmons, Anna, Morrill; Lane, Ken, Morrill 1:02:35; 3 Lovejoy, Jonah, Belfast; Lovejoy, Jeff Belfast 1:07:37 55