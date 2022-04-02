A Maine-based company that provides payment processing services internationally is severing its tie to a Moscow-based oil and natural gas energy giant called LukOil.

In a social media statement WEX said that as Russia’s war on Ukraine has continued, with no solution in sight, “we reevaluated our relationship with LukOil, and have decided to discontinue this relationship.”

The company, which provided fuel and truck fleet management services to Lukoil, says it wants to ensure that none of its operations aid Putin’s aggressive actions.





Another Maine company with an international footprint, IDEXX, says it will continue to sell veterinary medications to Russian customers, so pets can receive needed treatments. In an email to Maine Public, a spokeswoman says IDEXX continues to support a “small” workforce in Russia, and is providing free rabies tests to support pets of Ukrainian refugees needing certification to cross borders.

This story appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.