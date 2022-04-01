A man was arrested in Maine this week for failing to register as a sex offender in Ohio.

Tyler Miller, 37, who had served as an E-4 in the Army, was found guilty in October 2009 of wrongful sexual conduct under Special Court-Marshal, according to Ryan Guay of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Miller received a “bad-conduct” discharge after being demoted to E-1 and held for 11 months, and was required to register as a sex offender, Guay said.





The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office of Ohio issued a warrant for Miller’s arrest on July 20, 2020, for failing to meet that requirement, according to officials.

An investigation found that after Miller left Ohio, he took up residence in Newport.

Miller was arrested at the Newport residence by the marshal’s violent offenders task force.