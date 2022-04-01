One man died and a woman was injured in a rollover crash on Thursday night.

A vehicle crash was reported at around 8:11 p.m. on Thursday on Route 225 in Rome, where a 2010 Ford F-250 was found laying on its side off the roadway, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Brad Daggett, 22, of New Sharon was northbound on Route 225 in the pickup truck with 20-year-old Haylie Smith of Madison, and had been attempting to navigate a corner, Moss said.

Daggett lost control of the vehicle, which went off the roadway, struck several trees and then came to rest on its side, leaving him trapped in the vehicle, officials said.

Daggett died at the scene of the crash after being extricated from the vehicle.

Smith was not seriously injured, but was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, according to Moss.

Limited visibility due to fog and wet road conditions are believed to be contributing factors to the crash, officials said. Neither Daggett or Smith were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.