CARIBOU — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold a question-and-answer session for home gardeners noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the Caribou Public Library, 30 High Street.

UMaine Extension horticulture professional Kate Garland will be available with practical home gardening tips and Extension resources on soil testing, seed starting, gardening for pollinators, fruit tree pruning and growing healthy fruits and vegetables, ornamentals and native plants.

The session is free and open to the public; no registration needed. Free seeds for pollinator-friendly plants, soil test kits and gardening bulletins will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-942-7396 or katherine.garland@maine.edu.



