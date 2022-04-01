WATERVILLE – Thomas College announces it will host an in-person traditional 128th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m. Thomas College will also hold its Honors Convocation ceremony on Friday evening, May 13 at 4 p.m.

For both ceremonies, all graduates and guests are required to fill out a Commencement Weekend Pass form. Masks are optional.

Provost Thomas S. Edwards, Ph.D, is pleased to announce the speakers, marshals, and honorary degree recipients for the 128th annual commencement ceremonies.





Representing undergraduate students this year as Class Speaker will be Rajhan Munnings. Munnings is from South Caicos, Turks and Caicos Islands and will be graduating with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. After graduation, he plans to continue playing hockey in Europe or move back to his hometown and focus on entrepreneurship.

Representing graduate students as Graduate Class Speaker this year will be Nathaniel White. White is from Waterville and will be graduating with a master of business administration degree with a concentration in health care management. White currently works in materials management procurement for MaineGeneral Health.

Assisting the graduating class this year as marshals will be Sydney Pinkham from Poland and Steele Young from Freeport.

Pinkham is graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. She plans to pursue a master’s degree in industrial – organizational psychology at East Carolina University.

Young is graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in entrepreneurship/small business management. After graduation, Young will start his new job as a management trainee at Copart in New Hampshire.

Thomas College is honored to announce Gregory Powell, chairman of the Harold Alfond Foundation, as this year’s Commencement Speaker. Powell will be awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters degree at this year’s Commencement ceremonies.

This year’s Honors Convocation speaker will be Donna Loring, author, broadcaster, and former senior advisor on Tribal Affairs. Loring will be recognized with an honorary doctor of humane letters degree at Thomas College’s 128th Commencement ceremonies.

Two other individuals will be recognized with honorary degrees at this year’s ceremony: Charles W. Hays, Jr. M.B.A. ’02, president and CEO of MaineGeneral, and H. Allen Ryan H’08 (posthumous),

former Thomas College trustee and philanthropist. For more information on these individuals and on the 128th commencement ceremonies, please visit our website at thomas.edu/commencement.