SOUTH PORTLAND — Just as St. James School in Biddeford sent love to the innocent of Ukraine, Holy Cross School in South Portland has similarly decorated its doors and windows with sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, in a show of solidarity. The second-graders were responsible for the sunflowers, while the sixth-graders tackled the doves, a symbol of love and peace.



Both the Pontifical Mission Societies, which are the pope’s charities, and Catholic Relief Services, the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States, are working to help the Ukrainian people. To visit the diocese’s giving website to offer support or to learn more, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/support-people-ukraine.