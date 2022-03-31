ORONO — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an online discussion on Farm Labor Guidelines on April 19 and 21.

These two programs will be led by Brian Cleasby from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The April 19 session will focus on the requirements of the H-2A program. The program will cover key considerations to avoid common wage, disclosure, housing, transportation and recordkeeping-related violations at worksites where H-2A workers are employed. Links to WHD H-2A, Fair Labor Standards Act, Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Workers Protection Act and Occupational Safety and Health Administration Field Sanitation compliance assistance resources will be shared during the webinar.

The April 21 session will cover the Fair Labor Standards Act. Key topics will include avoiding common overtime, child labor and recordkeeping-related violations in agricultural settings. The presentation will cover basic compliance principles under the act, including coverage, exemptions, minimum wage, overtime, recordkeeping and child labor requirements. A question-and- answer period will follow both presentations.





More information, including dates and registration links, is available online. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley at 207-781-6099 or Extension.agcumberland@maine.edu.