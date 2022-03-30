An Old Orchard Beach hotel will be featured on “The Price Is Right” on Wednesday.

The owners of Atlantic Ocean Suites said they were contacted late last year by the iconic CBS gameshow.

For its 50th year celebration, the show was looking to highlight local businesses as prizes.

So the hotel offered multiple five-night stays in a one-bedroom suite so there could be a few winners.

The owners aren’t sure how it will be included during the show Wednesday, but they are very excited to watch.

“We’re just looking forward to showing off a little bit of our business and a little bit of what Maine has to offer, that we’re not just out in the middle of nowhere,” Atlantic Ocean Suites co-owner Avi Strum said. “That it’s actually a location that people should come and visit.”

The family plans to hold a small viewing party.