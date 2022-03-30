Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and another 454 COVID-19 cases reported across the since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,200. Check out our tracker for more information.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second Moderna booster for people over the age of 50, along with those who are at higher risk from complications if they contract COVID-19.





The omicron subvariant BA.2, known as “stealth omicron,” made up nearly 55 percent of national coronavirus cases on Friday, up from around 39 percent the week before, signaling a possible spring surge in cases. Some experts, however, note that while the subvariant is more contagious, it causes less severe infections.

Hampden Academy has an innovative solution for students who thrived in remote classes, but are having a hard time adjusting to in-person learning.

Under the new rate, restaurants will pay $2.78 per square foot for outdoor dining space, up from 32 cents to $1.25 they paid the past two summers.

Eighteen new craft breweries have opened in Maine since the pandemic took hold in early 2020, while only three closed and one was sold.

The focal point of the park would be a 1,461 foot tall observation tower — slightly taller than the Empire State Building — that would double as a flagpole and fly an American flag the size of one and a half football fields.

Justice Daniel Billings, who was presiding over the Zoom hearing, called it his “most shocking experience” in his time as a judge.

Maine’s court system has a backlog of more than 6,200 family law cases.

Maine has 3,765 solar installations in place statewide, but solar panels produce just below 3 percent of the state’s electricity.

Maine is the only state that employs no public defenders and relies exclusively on private attorneys appointed by the court.

The fee increase would help cover the implementation of a new electronic system that could make it easier for garages to log information.

Wayne Bernier plunged his arm into the hole and snared the 47-inch, 26-pound muskie by the snout before it could escape.

Next season, the Class AA basketball tournaments may be held entirely at one site, rather than at the home court of the higher seeded team.

In other Maine news …

Man dies after Lincoln fire

Actress Brooke Shields joins board of Maine farm and wellness company

3 of Maine’s top mixed martial arts prospects are returning to the cage

Rockland juvenile charged with selling drugs on school grounds

A 3rd candidate has joined the district attorney race for Hancock and Washington counties

18 birds killed after avian flu infects backyard flock in Washington County

Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson is Colby Commencement speaker

Troy Jackson bill to help fund veterans homes’ deficits gets initial approvals in Legislature

Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming concerts, including Bangor show this summer

Portland’s mayor calls on the rest of the state to help address homelessness

Cooper and Ace Flagg are leaving Nokomis to attend one of the best basketball programs in the country

River search continues for missing man in Clinton

Bangor rejects proposal to convert more historic houses into boarding homes

Fat Boy Drive-In set to reopen April 1

Advocates and researchers say a state registry could help crack the mystery of ALS

South Berwick man accused of threatening NH judge over child support order

Commissioners said no to funding, but Piscataquis County will move ahead with broadband anyway