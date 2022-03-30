University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free webinar about gardening with pollinators in mind, 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.

“Planting for Pollinators” will offer practical tips for gardeners on ways to provide food, habitat and water resources for pollinators to help address the decline in insect, native bee and bird species. UMaine Extension horticulture professional Kate Garland will also focus on native plants and best landscape management practices.



The webinar is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/planting-for-pollinators/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sharon Paradis at 207-834-3905 or 800-287-1421 (in Maine) or sharon.paradis@maine.edu.



