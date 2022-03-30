ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — Applications are currently being accepted at the Maine Community Foundation for the Lydia R. Laurendeau Scholarship Fund.

Established in 2013, the Laurendeau Fund provides renewable scholarship support to young women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine pursuing post-secondary education in science or engineering at a four-year university. There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.

The deadline for applications is June 1. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.





MaineCF has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.



The Maine Community Foundation has offices in Ellsworth and Portland with staff and volunteers throughout the state. It works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the community foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.