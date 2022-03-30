ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — Applications are currently being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s Patriot Education Scholarship Fund.

This renewable scholarship supports graduates of a Maine high school who are enrolled part-time (minimum of nine credit hours) or full-time in pursuit of a business degree and entering their freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions.

The deadline is June 1. To apply online, go to www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Scholarship Coordinator Jackie Shannon, jshannon@mainecf.org or 207-412-2004.





MaineCF has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

The Maine Community Foundation has offices in Ellsworth and Portland with staff and volunteers throughout the state. It works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the community foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.