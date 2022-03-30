In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Wendell Gilley Museum is excited to host award-winning poet and naturalist Kriten Linquis on our April People-Nature-Art talk. Join us on Tuesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. for an online-only event to learn about Linquist’s nature-inspired practice, her literary exploration of the land, and her lyric celebration of its inhabitants.

Author of two full-length collections of poetry, Linquist has received various awards, including a Pushcart Prize nomination and two Maine Press Association awards for outdoor writing. She’s written natural history columns for local papers, and has maintained a daily haiku blog, “Book of Days,” since 2009. An avid birder since childhood, Kristen served as the first female member of the Maine Bird Records Committee, and guides bird outings around Maine. She lives in her hometown of Camden, with her husband, novelist Paul Doiron, and their cat.

People-Nature-Art is the Gilley’s monthly series that brings painters, writers, carvers, and creative types of all kinds to the Gilley to share how nature impacts their art and their approach to making it; and how their art affects their approach to the natural world.





This event is online only and free, but registration is required at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.