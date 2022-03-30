CAMDEN — Brighten your day with a bouquet of flowers while giving back to those in need. Camden Area Christian Food Pantry has been selected by the Camden Hannaford store as the benefiting non-profit in the brand-new Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of April.

The Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back as part of their regular shopping routine. Every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a non-profit local to the Hannaford in which it was purchased.

During April, Camden Area Christian Food Pantry will receive a $1 donation for every Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker purchased at the Hannaford located at 145 Elm Street in Camden.





“Hannaford has been very generous with their support of the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry through various programs like this one,” said CACFP Board Member Debra Milliken. “Now you can support your local food pantry while bringing a little Spring into your home as well.”

For more information about the Hannaford Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, please visit hannaford.bloomin4good.com.

Camden Area Christian Food Pantry is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving residents of Appleton, Camden, Hope, Islesboro, Lincolnville, Rockport, Searsmont, Union, Washington, and others in need.

To learn more about Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, visit camdenpantry.org or facebook.com/CamdenFoodPantry.