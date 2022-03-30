A special awards ceremony was held to thank the many agents of the Senior Planning Center for being the Top AEP Performer for 2022 for a General Agent for Martin’s Point Generations Advantage.

Anthony (Tony) G. Arruda, founder of Senior Planning Center, stated, “I am so proud of our many professional Medicare health plan agents throughout Maine. When I started the Senior Planning Center many years ago, I had no idea we would be a leader of Medicare health plans in so many ways. It is such a good feeling to receive this award from Martin’s Point. Senior Planning Center and Martins Point are both major players in Maine providing local high-quality service to their clients.”

“Our Agent Partners all over Maine have allowed this growth … with a special shout out to our new Belfast and Sanford locations! More important than the award from Martin’s Point, which is a great honor, is that every week our team of professionals have helped seniors save money and secure better benefits with their Medicare health plans. Our mission of helping seniors has become a reality. A big thank you to Martins Point and we look forward to many more years of working together.”





The Senior Planning Center has represented Martin’s Point for many years and represents all the major Medicare health plans. Today, Senior Planning Center has agents all over Maine and locations in Farmington, Skowhegan, Rumford, Presque Isle, Belfast, and Sanford.



For more information call 207-707-6565 or visit www.seniorplanningcenter.com.