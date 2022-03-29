Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

While watching the Senate Judiciary Committee hold its confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, I was appalled at the behavior of some of the senators. I believe their bullying behaviors, their lame and feeble attempt to intimidate the nominee, and their misguided efforts to sully Jackson’s reputation, character, and honorable record were the work of playground bullies.

I think her intelligence, professionalism and grace is so superior that they appeared to be hell bent on belittling and disparaging her to make themselves appear strong, powerful, and smart. If only they would have realized, or if their wives would have told them, they were looking ridiculous and they were embarrassing themselves and the office that they represent. For God’s sake, will someone tell them how stupid they looked, how catty and nasty they were being, and give them advice to grow up, and start representing themselves the way a U.S. senator should behave.

Diane Herring





Hermon