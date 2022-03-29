The Foo Fighters will cancel all their upcoming tour dates, the band announced following the sudden death of its drummer, Taylor Hawkins. That includes the group’s planned July 27 concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor waterfront.

Alex Gray, president of Waterfront Concerts, the company that produces shows on the waterfront, confirmed on Tuesday that refunds for the nearly sold-out Bangor show will be available at point of purchase in the coming days.

“Under the circumstances, we all hoped it would not happen, but it makes sense,” Gray said. “This is a tragedy for the band, and the music community as a whole.”





The band released a statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing the cancellation of its summer tour, which included 17 dates across North America.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” it read. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins died last Friday night in his hotel room in Colombia shortly before the band was set to perform. A cause of death has yet to be officially announced.