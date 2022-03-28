Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most qualified Supreme Court nominees ever.

I saw two distinct hearings while watching the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the confirmation of Judge Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court: The first with Democrats offering thoughtful discussion, alternating with the second, an embarrassing Republican circus (with the exception of Sen. Ben Sasse, who was a gentleman).

The Republicans’ bullying, in particular not even allowing Judge Jackson to answer their questions, their refusal to yield when their time was up, and arguing with the committee chair without grounds, betrayed what I think were their real intentions: To disrupt the process, without any participation in the Senate’s solemn duty to give advice and consent on the nomination to the highest court in the land.

I call on Sen. Susan Collins to come out unequivocally in favor of Judge Jackson’s confirmation, and to show real leadership in support of Jackson’s nomination. She can show real leadership by persuading other Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski, to join in support of Judge Jackson’s confirmation.

Within recent memory Ruth Bader Ginsburg was confirmed 96-3 and Antonin Scalia 98-0. Ketanji Brown Jackson deserves the same.

Howard Marshall

Harpswell