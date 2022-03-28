Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As a third-year law student, soon-to-be lawyer, and as a proud American citizen, the integrity and independence of the United States Supreme Court and the judicial branch of government generally are of the utmost importance to me. Supreme Court appointments are for life and thus require careful consideration of nominees by the United States Senate.

Last week, I watched most of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination hearings and was so incredibly impressed by her thoughtfulness, intellect, poise, and overall demeanor answering tough questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. From what I and the rest of America have seen from Judge Jackson last week and from her overall record as a judge for the last decade, there is no doubt that she is immensely qualified and should be confirmed to the Supreme Court. She recognizes that her role is that of a jurist, not of a policymaker; she is precisely the kind of person that we all could hope would be confirmed to the Court.

One cannot live in this moment without also recognizing the historic nature of Judge Jackson’s nomination to our nation’s highest court. For the first time in our history, boys and girls across this country that so rarely see themselves in the highest positions of service will look at the Justices of the Supreme Court and will have newfound dreams because of her nomination and confirmation.





To the United States Senate: Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Brody Haverly-Johndro

Newport