Join award-winning artist Barry van Dusen for an online watercolor course on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon through the Wendell Gilley Museum.

van Dusen will cover the basics of wash, glazing and dry-brush, along with some other useful but less common techniques, and will explore some color mixtures that are especially useful for painting nature subjects. Using step-by-step examples and a simple demonstration, he will help students demystify the wash sequence by applying the concepts of shadow pattern and local color.

Cost: $40 per person.

Sign up on the Gilley’s website at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.



