By Kim Brawn

DOVER-FOXCROFT – Audiobooks and podcasts can be the saving graces of long car trips or cross-country flights. We listen to escape, learn, and connect. With each other, it’s a dance of give and take, a chance to know someone better. Sometimes all people need is for someone to listen. April’s lineup at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft includes presenters and programs, returning favorites and new additions, worth listening to and engaging with as spring (hopefully!) unfolds.

The Maine State Museum wants to hear from you on Thursday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. online via Zoom as part of their Listening Tour, in partnership with TFL. They’re reaching out to communities across the state to learn what residents care about, what exhibits and collections they’d like to have in the museum, as well as ideas for public events and student activities. No prior knowledge or experience with the museum is necessary to join this fun, informal, and thoughtful discussion. Please contact TFL to register.





This year’s 101 Series kicks off with “Declutter 101” on Thursday, April 14 at 1:30 p.m. at TFL. Kim Corey, from Finely Sorted Organizing in Bangor, will give us timely tips to get organized, downsize, and make more space with less clutter. She’ll show us how to categorize, edit, and create new systems to claim victory over chaos. We’ll learn how to decide what to keep, toss, or donate – and how to sort through those piles of paperwork. Kim draws upon her two decades as a professional organizer to get us energized to get organized!

The people of Ukraine are in our hearts and minds. What better time to listen to someone who has extensive knowledge of the region? Steve Grammont (known locally from his work at the Piscataquis Regional Food center and as a member of the Dover-Foxcroft Selectboard) has a day job as a military simulation designer at battlefront.com, designing virtual wargames. As a life-long student of history, particularly Soviet and post-Soviet, Steve will give us his take on “The War in Ukraine” on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m. He’ll explain why it’s unfolding as it is, how it’s likely to continue, and what has surprised him about this conflict versus others during Putin’s reign.

Switching gears, “Middle School Game Night” on Friday, April 22 from 6-8 p.m. is a fun way for kids to channel their oh-no-vacation-is-ending energy! “They can play board games, eat pizza, and hang out with friends,” says Youth Services Librarian Michelle Fagan.

Think you can’t garden if you’re short on space, think again! UMaine Cooperative Extension teams up with Piscataquis Regional Food Center for “Small Space Gardening” (another in their free workshop series!) on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. Learn to grow a variety of veggies in containers by following just a few basic guidelines.

Another sign of spring is the return of TFL’s Seed Library. Come in and pick up a packet or two. Then, after growing season, bring in your own seeds to share, helping us keep this project sustainable and diverse.

We’ll be rocking the visual arts too with our Tiny Art Show display. Artists of all ages share their unique and vibrant expressions of spring. Wait till you see how those tiny blank canvases have been transformed!

Good news: TFL’s Story Time is coming back on Friday mornings at 10 a.m. starting April 29. It’s aimed at toddlers and early school age children. The little ones will love to listen to Ms. Michelle read wonderful picture books. There will also be music, fingerplays, and more!

Everyone’s talking about the Tonies – not the Broadway awards – but the Toniebox, a kid-friendly, screen-free digital audio player with content already downloaded onto it. Play the books with the help of fun figurines (Tonies) like LeVar Burton who reads his book “The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm” or National Geographic Kids’ Penguin with biologist Dr. Lucy Alice Hawkes. Designed for ages 3-plus. Visit/contact the library for more info).

We’ve been listening to your feedback and the needs of the community, and are extending the library’s hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Starting Tuesday, April 5, TFL’s hours will be Tuesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hopefully this will give those who work until five, families – and everyone – more time to come in,” said Library Director Jon Knepp.

With so many things vying for our attention and focus, we at TFL strive to bring you programs that cut through the noise and offer good information, enjoyment, and a chance to participate. TFL is a place where conversations and connections matter – whether you’re listening to Tom Lyford tell a story, catching up with a neighbor, finding out how to declutter your life, or better understand current events.



TFL is open to the public Tuesday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 2. See above for new hours starting April 5. For information on events, visit our new website address https://www.thompsonfreelibrary.org, Facebook page, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. Find us on Instagram @tf_library. Masks are recommended but not required.