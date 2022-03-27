BANGOR – The City of Bangor has announced a new round of grant funding for business façade improvements within certain areas of the City. The program offers grant funds, up to $25,000, to be matched by equal or greater investment of private funds to improve commercial storefronts. Up to $75,000 will be available to eligible properties that are designated historical landmarks or located in a designated historic district.

Funding may be used for a variety of façade enhancement activities including painting, window and door repair or replacement, signage, awnings and storefront restorations. More information about the program can be found at bangormaine.gov/facadegrant .

Applications are being accepted until April 29 at 1 p.m. Award notifications are expected by May 6. Interested businesses and property owners are encouraged to contact Tyler Collins at 207-992-4280 with any questions about the façade grant funding.







