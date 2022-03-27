April is a month of excitement and anticipation in the birding world: birds are starting to nest, establish their territories, and migrate to and through MDI. Come join us at the Wendell Gilley Museum for “Birds of Spring: Anticipation and Appreciation” with Seth Benz, director of the Schoodic Institute Bird Ecology Program.

This four-part mini-course will be offered as a sequential program combining classroom presentations with a field excursion each week. While each week is designed to build upon the previous week’s experience, course content will be accessible enough that each week alone will be a learning experience, designed to help participants immerse themselves in the bird world.

Sessions happen on April 5, 12, and 26, and May 3 at the Gilley from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Each session costs $35; register for each independently via the Gilley’s website at

http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events.



