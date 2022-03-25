Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The other day I received a newsletter from the Carter Center in Atlanta. After church services on Sunday, I showed the “spring bulletin” to a few folks. Some replied, “Carter who?”

For 40 years, Jimmy Carter has been waging peace and good health around the world. Most recently, the disease Trachoma has come under control in Ethiopia. I explained to the folks about the phrase, “This is who we are!”

Hence may we all sing, “America, God shed His grace on thee.” While on the other side of the globe, it seems like Vladimir Putin is trying to start World War III.





Is there a conclusion to my letter? If we are dragged into another world war, perhaps our country, whose Constitution allows religious and non-religious freedoms, may find unbelievers singing this national hymn along with us.

Robert Fournier

Bangor