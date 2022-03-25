A portion of the southbound lane of Route 15 in Corinth is closed as the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office investigates a rollover crash.

Route 15 near Hudson Hill Road in Corinth was closed just after 4 p.m. Friday after a rollover crash in the road was reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Emergency personnel have closed the southbound lane of the road in the area as the investigation continues.





Those involved in the crash suffered from minor injuries, and were transported to a nearby hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.