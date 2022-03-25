FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to announce the opening of its Spring Mainstage Production, “Rogues’ Gallery” by Oscar, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley. These live, online performances will be available via Zoom on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m.

Performances are free and open to the public, but e-tickets must be reserved by emailing the box office at UMFAlumniTheatre@gmail.com. In response, you will get a confirmation from our box office staff with a Zoom link and instructions approximately two hours prior to the performance that has been chosen.

Please let us know your name, the date of the performance you would like to attend virtually and the number of tickets you would like to reserve. All reservations must be made a minimum of 24 hours prior to the performance.





Shanley, wrote this play in 2021 with a specific eye towards online performance, as many theatre companies were struggling with (and continue to struggle with) COVID concerns. Written specifically for online performance, Rogues’ Gallery offers a glimpse into the lives of nine different everyday people engaged in not-so-everyday activities. In a series of gripping monologues, you can expect to hear our “rogues” share their most unusual experiences, their strangest days and their darkest secrets.

Shanley has won multiple Oscars, a Tony Award, and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. He is the author of the play “Doubt,” for which he won a Pulitzer, and which was also turned into a major motion picture starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman. One of his Oscars was for the screenplay for the film “Moonstruck,” starring Cher and Nicholas Cage.

Cast and crew:

(UMF student’s names include their hometown.)

Director: Melissa C. Thompson, UMF associate professor of Visual and Performing Arts

Stage Manager: Abby Towne, Fairfield

Box Office Manager/House Manager: Morgan Steward, Anson

Box Office Manager Elly Bernard, Jay

Ensemble

Unknown Caller – Justin Reid, Portland

Drive – Simoane Lowell, Belgrade

Gaucho – Aidan Mulrooney, Farmington

Artificial Leg – Simoane Lowell, Belgrade

Ditto – Audrey Bradbury, Farmington

Acupuncturist – Eva Tebbutt, Brunswick

Clerical Line – Justin Reid, Portland

I Was Right – Dorothy Anne Giroux-Pare, Winslow

Lockdown – Eva Tebutt, Brunswick

Crew

Assistant Stage Manager: Aidan Lucas, Westbrook

Publicity: Kelly Gentilo, Bethesda, Md.

Costume Coordinator: Ana Rogers, Farmington

Hair and Makeup Coordinator: Sammantha Macomber, Farmington

Properties: Tim Dugan II, Manchester, New Hampshire

Box Office Staff: AJ Joyce, Scarborough

Costume Shop Staff: Simoane Lowell, , Belgrade

Costume Shop Staff: Emalyn Remington, Bennington, Vermont



For more information contact Melissa C. Thompson, UMF associate professor of Visual and Performing Arts, at melissa.thompson@maine.edu.