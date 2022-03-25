BANGOR — Qurat-ul-ain Jelani, MD, FACC joins the growing team at Northern Light Cardiology as an interventional cardiologist.

Dr. Jelani specializes in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular medicine, and received her medical education at Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, Pakistan. She completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus. Fellowship trained in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and interventional medicine from Yale School of Medicine, she is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine from The American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Jelani prides herself in treating the whole patient, not just the disease, and works to ensure her patients know they can talk to her about anything. For more information or to contact Dr. Jelani, please call 207-275-3800.



