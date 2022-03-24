An early morning fire swept through the Penobscot McCrum processing plant in Belfast, destroying the facility.
It took more than seven hours to knock down the fire though firefighters continued to try to fully extinguish the smoldering debris well into the afternoon.
Here’s a closer look at the efforts to fight the blaze.
Clockwise from top: A view of the Penobscot McCrum fire from the nearby footbridge; An oil sheen shows on the surface of the Passagassawakeag River; A view of of the fire from the footbridge. Credit: Courtesy of Jim Clark
Clockwise from left: Fire crews pour water on the burning building at the Penobscot McCrum facility in Belfast; Firefighters stand on a hillside fighting the blaze; Fire crews pour water on the burning building. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN