An early morning fire swept through the Penobscot McCrum processing plant in Belfast, destroying the facility.

It took more than seven hours to knock down the fire though firefighters continued to try to fully extinguish the smoldering debris well into the afternoon.

Here’s a closer look at the efforts to fight the blaze.

A plume of smoke from the Penobscot McCrum factory is visible for miles.

Twelve hours after the fire began, crews were still working to put it out at the Penobscot McCrum processing plant in Belfast. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Clockwise from top: A view of the Penobscot McCrum fire from the nearby footbridge; An oil sheen shows on the surface of the Passagassawakeag River; A view of of the fire from the footbridge. Credit: Courtesy of Jim Clark

An early morning fire at the Penobscot McCrum processing plant in Belfast destroyed the facility. Credit: Courtesy of Jim Clark

Just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, flames were beginning to die down at the Penobscot McCrum factory in Belfast, but the billowing clouds of smoke could be seen for miles.

Clockwise from left: Fire crews pour water on the burning building at the Penobscot McCrum facility in Belfast; Firefighters stand on a hillside fighting the blaze; Fire crews pour water on the burning building. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Jay McCrum, owner of Penobscot McCrum, speaks with Gov. Janet Mills, Belfast city manager Erin Herbig and others. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Heaps of charred potatoes can be seen in the rubble of the Penobscot McCrum processing plant in Belfast. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN