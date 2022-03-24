ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering an agricultural symposium for Maine teens April 18–19.

The 4-H Agriculture Symposium is an overnight experience for Maine youth ages 14–18. Participants will take part in hands-on learning opportunities, engage with industry professionals on the UMaine and University of Maine at Augusta-Bangor campuses, develop leadership skills and make friendships with teens from throughout the state. Current 4-H membership is not required. Assistance with transportation can be provided upon request.

The program is free; registration is required. Register on the program webpage. Current CDC and University of Maine health guidelines will be followed for all in-person events. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Alisha Targonski at 207-622-7546 or extension.4hagleadership@maine.edu.



