ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension recently named Andrew Hudacs as assistant Extension professor for statewide 4-H teen leadership and development. Hudacs will be working to strengthen and develop teen leadership opportunities for Maine 4-H, including career exploration and workforce development.

Hudacs most recently served as the director of the Office of Educator Preparation and Professional Development Center at the University of Southern Maine. Prior to higher education, he worked in state government education agencies for over a decade. Hudacs was the director of assessment and the state coordinator of national and international assessments at the Maine Department of Education.

He also worked in the fields of school improvement, career and technical education, and assessments at the Vermont Agency of Education. His experience in public schools includes serving as a middle and high school counselor, and special needs coordinator.





Hudacs earned his Ed.D. in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Vermont. His research interests include precollege factors related to college persistence, education and workforce development in rural communities, and preparation for college and careers through a diversity of learning experiences.

When he is not working in education and youth development, Hudacs enjoys spending time with his family in New Gloucester and being outdoors in all four seasons.



More information about UMaine Extension 4-H is available on the program website or contact 207-581-3877.