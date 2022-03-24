Timothy J. Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health spoke to students, faculty and members of the public about the challenges posed by COVID-19 and his devotion to improving healthcare delivery worldwide

BANGOR – The fourth installment of Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series featured Northern Light Health’s President and CEO Timothy J. Dentry. His presentation took place on Monday, March 21 at Husson’s Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business at 62 Kagan Drive.

“Timothy began leading Northern Light Health on April 1, 2020, in the midst of a pandemic,” said Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Husson University. “Despite these challenging circumstances, he has proven to be a leader who is dedicated to developing a flourishing and caring organizational culture with a passion for quality.”





In reflecting on the challenges posed by the pandemic, Dentry said, “This is one of those times that happens once a century. I’m proud of how everyone at Northern Light Health stepped up to help our organization get through this difficult period. The individuals that we serve look to us with gratitude and we look to ourselves and the way we work together at Northern Light Health with pride.”

The purpose of Husson University’s new Distinguished Business Speaker Series is to educate students, alumni and community members on the challenges facing businesses and related professions. In addition, this series is designed to inspire those who will become our future leaders. Launched in September of 2021, in conjunction with the opening of Husson’s new College of Business building, this series includes dynamic speakers from a variety of disciplines ranging from banking, manufacturing, government and security, to management, marketing and more.

“Healthcare is one of the largest employment sectors in Maine,” said Marie Hansen, JD, PhD, SHRM-SCP, dean of the College of Business. “In addition to providing the healthcare education professionals need to become occupational therapists, physical therapists, clinical mental health counselors, nurses and pharmacists, Husson also offers a bachelor of science in healthcare administration and public health, a master of business administration (MBA) in healthcare management and an online master of public health degree. Our University plays an important role in addressing the employment needs of healthcare systems here in Maine.”

“Like Northern Light Health, Husson University has a reputation for excellence. We’re the home of the largest College of Business in Maine. In fact, more students choose to get their MBA from Husson than the next three accredited business colleges combined,” continued Hansen. “Giving our students the opportunity to hear from leaders like Timothy Dentry, with experience leading organizations during crises, is just one of the ways we make sure Husson graduates are work ready on day one.”

In addition to furthering the education of Husson students, gatherings like this provide an opportunity for members of the public to hear directly from influential members of the business community and government who affect our national, state and local economy.

Every event in the Distinguished Business Speaker Series is free and open to the public. There was so much interest in this particular event, it sold out well in advance of the presentation.

Since March 9 masks are not required on campus except where “clearly marked or communicated otherwise.” While masks were not required to attend this event, all individuals in attendance had the option to continue to wear a mask if that was their preference.

More about Dentry:

He has over 30 years of healthcare management experience. In April 2020, Dentry became the president and CEO of Northern Light Health after having served as the organization’s chief operating officer for three years. Dentry has brought a wealth of experience in organizational and cultural transformation, care delivery model integration, quality improvement, service delivery, and economic performance growth to the organization.

As the COO, he led the healthcare system’s and member organizations’ administration, evaluation and coordination efforts. In addition to Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Health includes nine other hospitals, including the newly merged Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft. Other facilities in the organization include eight nursing homes, 37 primary care sites, and a variety of health care services throughout Maine. The system employs more than 12,000 people.

Prior to joining Northern Light, Dentry was CEO of Tawam Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, managed by Johns Hopkins Medicine International. He also served as an executive vice president at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

He holds both an MBA and an undergraduate degree from Loyola University in Maryland. Dentry also holds a Fellowship in International Health from Yale University.

