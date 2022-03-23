Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Responding to climate change effectively will require greater use of clean energy and other steps to curb emissions. It will also require addressing the climate impacts already at our doorstep — including more extreme weather, flooding, wildfires, and other consequences.

Here in Maine, we have seen firsthand how environmental instability can affect our economy and way of life. For example, nor’easters like the ones from the last few weeks are certainly not uncommon throughout our state’s history, but the severity and damage-related costs they have been inflicting recently are. More power outages, greater flooding, and even worse potholes are all on the menu if we choose to settle for inaction.

For this reason, I’m grateful to Sen. Susan Collins for cosponsoring the recent National Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy Act. This bipartisan step will improve the country’s ability to respond to environmental impacts. Instead of the messy approach that exists now — with different agencies not communicating with others — this new proposal will increase coordination and reduce costs. All told, this will help better protect Mainers, especially communities on the frontlines of natural disasters and other climate effects.





Preserving Maine’s natural environment is incredibly meaningful for my generation. That’s why I so appreciate Collins’ focus on concrete climate solutions. With this new legislation and other needed measures to come — especially border-adjusted carbon pricing — we can protect the state we’re blessed to call home.

Peter Alexander

Orono