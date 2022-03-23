Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Six more Mainers have died and another 276 COVID-19 cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,188. Check out our tracker for more information.
The Piscataquis County town of Greenville struggled with population growth for years, but since the onset of the pandemic, that’s beginning to change.
More recent data show that the BA.2 subvariant, known as “stealth omicron” makes up a significant portion of the nation’s COVID-19 cases, and officials warn Americans to be wary of a surge in cases as people shrug off precautions like masking and social distancing. With the possibility of another surge looming, it’s particularly urgent now to get more people vaccinated, experts say.
As Pfizer encourages for yearly coronavirus booster shots, some experts are hesitant, citing a lack of scientific data supporting that decision.
Chellie Pingree says $13.6B in Ukraine aid may just be ‘down payment’
Her comments come as Vladimir Putin’s invasion has stretched on nearly a month despite mounting destruction and civilian and military casualties.
ALSO: Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb and the battle for Mariupol rages
LGBTQ snowbirds from Maine fear losing legal protections when they head south for winter
Nancy Kelly and Kate DeHaven still worry that when they leave Maine they will be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation.
Federal recommendation to dredge Blue Hill Harbor could improve its accessibility
The downtown dock in Blue Hill Harbor has almost everything a fisherman could need. But for all but a few hours a day, it can’t be accessed.
Camden boatyard redevelopment bringing new restaurants, rooftop bar to waterfront
With an improved boardwalk and two new restaurants, the public will enjoy a side of the harbor opposite from Camden’s picturesque downtown.
Kennebunk High will get new courtyard after students pushed for change
Students hope to create a welcoming space filled with plants, a community garden, picnic tables, benches, murals and opportunities for outside learning.
Analysis: UMaine men’s hockey team lacked the talent needed to win games
First-year head coach Ben Barr did the best he could with what he had, which was a last-place team.
Chris Markwood is ‘uniquely qualified’ to coach UMaine men’s basketball
“It wasn’t long after Chris Markwood picked up his first basketball that he envisioned himself as a Division I head coach one day.”
Orono playwright’s real life in ice hockey inspired his new play at Penobscot Theatre
“Hockey Mom” is the story of a titular mom and her son who take on the sport they both love, and grow in the process.
Man says Bangor social service agency driver’s negligence caused his wife’s death
The lawsuit claims that Penquis CAP violated pandemic guidelines that allowed people with breathing problems to go without a mask.
After rejecting it in 2020, Ellsworth council approves rainbow crosswalk despite controversy
The Ellsworth City Council on Monday voted 4-3 to allow a downtown crosswalk to be repainted in rainbow colors.
Hunting woodchucks with a handgun requires stealth and patience
Since a handgunner needs to get as close as possible to a target woodchuck, it often means “eating some dirt,” or doing belly crawls.
In other Maine news …
Down East woman pleads not guilty to Eastport man’s murder
Gov. Janet Mills meets with Montenegro defense chief
Maine bill to prevent campus sexual assault clears committee
South Portland basketball star JP Estrella to transfer to prep school for senior season
Woman charged after passing stopped school bus in Standish
Man found dead in Bangor’s Capehart on Friday identified
Research finds more Lyme-carrying ticks in Maine forest
Police suspect burglar group is targeting marijuana businesses
Brewer boys and Oceanside girls win prestigious basketball tournament on MDI