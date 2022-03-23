Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Six more Mainers have died and another 276 COVID-19 cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,188. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Piscataquis County town of Greenville struggled with population growth for years, but since the onset of the pandemic, that’s beginning to change.





More recent data show that the BA.2 subvariant, known as “stealth omicron” makes up a significant portion of the nation’s COVID-19 cases, and officials warn Americans to be wary of a surge in cases as people shrug off precautions like masking and social distancing. With the possibility of another surge looming, it’s particularly urgent now to get more people vaccinated, experts say.

As Pfizer encourages for yearly coronavirus booster shots, some experts are hesitant, citing a lack of scientific data supporting that decision.

Her comments come as Vladimir Putin’s invasion has stretched on nearly a month despite mounting destruction and civilian and military casualties.

ALSO: Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb and the battle for Mariupol rages

Nancy Kelly and Kate DeHaven still worry that when they leave Maine they will be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation.

The downtown dock in Blue Hill Harbor has almost everything a fisherman could need. But for all but a few hours a day, it can’t be accessed.

With an improved boardwalk and two new restaurants, the public will enjoy a side of the harbor opposite from Camden’s picturesque downtown.

Students hope to create a welcoming space filled with plants, a community garden, picnic tables, benches, murals and opportunities for outside learning.

First-year head coach Ben Barr did the best he could with what he had, which was a last-place team.

“It wasn’t long after Chris Markwood picked up his first basketball that he envisioned himself as a Division I head coach one day.”

“Hockey Mom” is the story of a titular mom and her son who take on the sport they both love, and grow in the process.

The lawsuit claims that Penquis CAP violated pandemic guidelines that allowed people with breathing problems to go without a mask.

The Ellsworth City Council on Monday voted 4-3 to allow a downtown crosswalk to be repainted in rainbow colors.

Since a handgunner needs to get as close as possible to a target woodchuck, it often means “eating some dirt,” or doing belly crawls.

