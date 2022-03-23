ORONO — For Maine farmers who must comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act , or who want to hone their food safety skills, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part online Produce Safety Alliance grower training 7:45 a.m. to noon April 14 and 8 a.m. to noon April 15.

The Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training provides farm food safety and management best practices based on FSMA requirements. Participants who complete the course are eligible for the FSMA certificate that may be required for their farm compliance. Three pesticide credits also are available.

The $20 fee includes all materials; open to Maine residents only. Register by March 28 on the course webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Theresa Tilton at 207-942-7396 or theresa.tilton@maine.edu. This course is co-sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.



