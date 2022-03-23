BELFAST – The Our Town Belfast Board, Belfast’s Main Street Program accredited by Main Street America, is announcing with very mixed emotions that our beloved Executive Director Zach Schmesser has resigned.

Mary Mortier, Board chair said, “Zach has served in this role as the face of Our Town Belfast for over the last four years. Zach has worked hard with the Board of Directors to execute our mission of growing and sustaining a vibrant and thriving downtown. He will leave the organization on a solid footing as he moves on to pursue other exciting professional opportunities. While he is departing Our Town Belfast, we are pleased that he is not leaving the Belfast community. His last day leading the organization will be on Friday, April 15.”

Our Town Belfast has been involved with a number of significant and high-profile projects over the past several years including,





The Belfast Ice Festival and State of Maine Ice Carving Championship in February to bring thousands of people to Belfast during what would otherwise be the slowest time of year.

“As Unique as Belfast” project brought original artwork to five crosswalks throughout downtown.

The Holiday Passport Program encourages holiday shopping downtown.

Working with the City to launch a facade improvement grant program for property owners.

Collaborating on the Curbside Belfast outside dining program with the City of Belfast.

A full list of that work can be found https://ourtownbelfast.org/annual-reports/

Mortier went on to say, “It is an exciting time to be in Belfast, and there are ample opportunities ahead. We believe that we will be able to attract a top-notch candidate to lead the organization. The search for Zach’s successor will begin immediately.”

The Board of Directors is committed to ensuring a smooth transition while we begin the search for a new executive director. A job description and position announcement have been posted on our website, ourtownbelfast.org/hiring. If you know of a qualified candidate, please encourage them to read the materials and apply. It is the goal of the Board to have a new Executive Director in place by May.

In closing Mortier added, “As an organization that is vital to the community’s success, we hope you’ll find an opportunity to continue to support Our Town Belfast.”

Our Town Belfast is a community-driven and nationally accredited Main Street organization whose mission is to grow and sustain our historic downtown while celebrating our unique cultural heritage.

We believe in supporting local businesses, honoring our heritage through historic preservation, and bringing together the community to make downtown Belfast a better place to live, work and play.

Our Town Belfast envisions a vibrant future in which our waterfront, commercial district, treasured historic buildings, and outdoor public spaces are alive with activity.