PORTLAND – On Friday, March 25, Bishop Robert Deeley will join Pope Francis and the bishops of the world in making an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. All are invited to attend the prayer service which will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland. The service will include all five decades of the Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary with the Fatima Prayer, The Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Angelus Prayer, and more.

Those who cannot attend in person are encouraged to participate via livestream at www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies. Many parishes also plan to hold services to join in the Act of Consecration and in praying for the people of Ukraine. In some cases, plans are still being finalized, so please check back for the latest times and details at www.portlanddiocese.org/act-consecration-russia-immaculate-heart-mary. Here is the schedule (listed alphabetically by city/town):

Auburn





All are invited to gather to pray the Rosary at 11:45 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart Church on 8 Sacred Heart Place in Auburn.

Bar Harbor

After the Friday 8:30 a.m. Mass at Holy Redeemer Church, located on 56 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor, Father Emilé Dube will lead the Prayer of Consecration, which will be followed by a eucharistic Holy Hour.

Benedicta

Parishioners will gather at 11:45 a.m. on Friday at St. Benedict Church on 1063 Benedicta Road in Benedicta to pray the Rosary. Those unable to attend are encouraged by Father Dominic Savio to pray the Rosary at home.

Bridgton

All are invited to gather at St. Joseph Church on 225 South High Street in Bridgton for the praying of the Rosary at 11:40 a.m. on Friday, followed by the Act of Consecration at noon and then the praying of the Angelus.

Camden

After the Friday noon Mass at Our Lady of Good Hope Church on 7 Union Street in Camden, the Rosary will be prayed followed by the Act of Consecration and the Angelus.

Caribou

People are invited to gather on Saturday at noon at Holy Rosary Church, located on 34 Vaughn Street in Caribou, to pray the Rosary for the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Dexter

Our Lady of Snows Parish invites everyone to gather at St. Anne Church on 64 Free Street in Dexter on Friday as the Rosary will be prayed at 11:45 a.m., followed by Mass at noon, and then eucharistic adoration and benediction at 12:30 p.m.

East Millinocket

Parishioners will gather at 11:45 a.m. on Friday at St. Martin of Tours Church on 19 Colby Street in Millinocket and St. Peter Church on 58 Cedar Street in East Millinocket to pray the Rosary. Those unable to attend are encouraged by Father Dominic Savio, HGN, to pray the Rosary at home during this time.

Ellsworth

A special Mass celebrating the Feast of the Annunciation, which will include the Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, will be celebrated on Friday at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Church on 231 Middle Street in Ellsworth.

Fort Kent

All are invited to gather at St. Louis Church on 26 East Main Street in Fort Kent at 11:45 a.m. on Friday to view the Act of Consecration service with Bishop Deeley from Portland. The Act of Consecration and other prayers will be livestreamed at the church so that parishioners may watch and participate in it.

Gorham

There will be an hour of eucharistic adoration from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Anne Church on 299 Main Street in Gorham.

Greenville

All are invited to gather at Holy Family Church, located on 145 Pritham Avenue in Greenville, on Friday at 11:45 a.m. to watch the livestream of the Act of Consecration in Portland. At 4 p.m., there will be a half hour of silent eucharistic adoration, followed by the Stations of the Cross, the Act of Consecration Prayer, and then “Soup for the Soul to Go.”

Houlton

All are invited to gather on Friday at noon at St. Mary of the Visitation Church, located on 110 Military Street in Portland, to join with Pope Francis and the bishops of the world as they make an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. There will adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the recitation of the Holy Rosary, the Act of Consecration, the praying of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 3 p.m., benediction at 5:15 p.m., the Stations of the Cross at 5:30 p.m., and Mass at 6 p.m. There will also be the opportunity for the sacrament of reconciliation from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jackman

Parishioners are invited to come together at St. Faustina Church, located on 370 Main Street in Jackman, for a special time of prayer dedicated to the Act of Consecration of Russia and the Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Stations of the Cross will be held on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by the Act of Consecration Prayer, and then “Soup for the Soul to Go.”

Jay

On Friday, the Stations of the Cross will be presented at 2 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church on 1 Church Street in Jay. Following the presentation, people are invited to pray the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, the Litany of Loretto, and the Consecration Prayer, which Father Paul Dumais, pastor, will lead.

Lewiston

Plans are still being finalized, but all are invited to gather at the Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul on 122 Ash Street in Lewiston to join in the Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday. At noon, the parish anticipates having a live feed from Rome and joining in the Rosary, the Act of Consecration, and other prayers.

Limerick

St. Matthew Parish will join with Pope Francis and the bishops of the world for the Consecration of Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. All are invited to gather at St. Matthew Church, located on 19 Dora Lane in Limerick, on Friday at 11 a.m. for exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. That will be followed by the praying of five decades of the Rosary and then the noon Prayer of Consecration.

Lincoln

All are invited to gather for a Friday evening Mass at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary of Lourdes Church on 142 Main Street in Lincoln. There will be special intercessions during the Mass and following it, there will be benediction and the opportunity for reconciliation.

Norway

All are invited to gather at St. Catherine of Sienna Church on 32 Paris Street in Norway for the praying of the Rosary on Friday at 11:40 a.m., followed by the Act of Consecration at noon and then the praying of the Angelus.

Old Town

The Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord invites all to gather at Holy Family Church, located on 429 Main Street in Old Town, for a day of prayer on Friday. The day will begin with Mass at 8 a.m. followed by eucharistic adoration from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Parishioners with join in the Act of Consecration with Pope Francis and the bishops at noon. There will be an opportunity for the sacrament of reconciliation at 5:30 p.m. Benediction will take place at 6:15 p.m., and then the Stations of the Cross will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Portland

Bishop Robert Deeley will join with Pope Francis and the bishops of the world in making an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. All are invited to attend the service which begins on Friday at 11:45 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located on 307 Congress Street in Portland. It will include the praying of the Rosary, the Act of Consecration, and the Angelus Prayer. Those who cannot attend in person are encouraged to participate via livestream at www.portlandcatholic.org/livestreamed-liturgies.

Sanford

St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish will join with Pope Francis and the bishops of the world for the Consecration of Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. All are invited to gather at Holy Family Church on 66 North Avenue in Sanford on Friday at 11 a.m. for exposition of the Blessed Sacrament. That will be followed by the praying of five decades of the Rosary and then the Prayer of Consecration at noon.

Scarborough

A prayer service will be held at noon on Friday at Holy Cross Church on 124 Cottage Road in South Portland.

Waterville

All are invited to gather on Friday at 9 a.m. at Notre Dame Church on 116 Silver Street in Waterville to pray the Rosary.

Wells

Holy Spirit Parish is planning to livestream the Act of Consecration on Friday at noon at St. Martha Church on 30 Portland Road in Kennebunk. People are invited to gather to participate and join in prayer.