The 44th annual Maine Student Film + Video Festival (MSFVF) is currently accepting submissions until June 15. All Maine students grades K-12 are eligible to enter for free. Films will be judged by category: Narrative, Documentary, and Creative (animated, experimental, etc.), and by age group: Grades K-5; Grades 6-8; Grades 9-12.

Students can submit their work at MaineStudentFilm.org/Festival.

A free-to-attend screening and awards ceremony will take place at Railroad Square Cinema on Saturday, July 16, during the Maine International Film Festival. The Grand Prize for best film of MSFVF is a $500 award, generously sponsored by Maine Public.





“Young filmmakers produce some of the most inspired, genuine work we’ve seen,” says Julia Dunlavey, assistant executive director of the Maine Film Center. “Students who participate in the festival have gone on to become professional filmmakers with their work screened at the Maine International Film Festival.”